Headinvest LLC Buys 6,114 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,574,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,771,000 after purchasing an additional 188,259 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 798,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,829,000 after purchasing an additional 165,700 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $3,663,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,935,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,882,000 after purchasing an additional 124,494 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 58,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $107,053.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Curtis J. Hutchins sold 37,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $2,860,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,214 shares of company stock worth $5,709,455. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eaton from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Shares of ETN opened at $80.54 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $64.46 and a 12-month high of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 9th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

