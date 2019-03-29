Head-To-Head Survey: Upwork (UPWK) vs. Its Competitors

Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Upwork to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Upwork alerts:

This table compares Upwork and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $253.35 million -$19.91 million -51.58 Upwork Competitors $1.30 billion $83.81 million -47.63

Upwork’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Upwork. Upwork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Upwork and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork N/A N/A N/A Upwork Competitors -40.54% -2,507.37% -10.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Upwork and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 2 3 0 2.60 Upwork Competitors 479 2004 2821 136 2.48

Upwork presently has a consensus price target of $22.20, suggesting a potential upside of 13.27%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 8.07%. Given Upwork’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Upwork is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.7% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc. operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. Its platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.