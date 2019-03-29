Head to Head Survey: CAHS China HGS Real Estate (HGSH) & Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) and Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CAHS China HGS Real Estate and Cushman & Wakefield’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAHS China HGS Real Estate $65.49 million 0.72 $5.24 million N/A N/A Cushman & Wakefield $8.22 billion 0.45 -$185.80 million ($1.09) -16.28

CAHS China HGS Real Estate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cushman & Wakefield.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CAHS China HGS Real Estate and Cushman & Wakefield, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAHS China HGS Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Cushman & Wakefield 0 1 9 0 2.90

Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus price target of $20.38, suggesting a potential upside of 14.79%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than CAHS China HGS Real Estate.

Profitability

This table compares CAHS China HGS Real Estate and Cushman & Wakefield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAHS China HGS Real Estate 7.70% 2.70% 1.20% Cushman & Wakefield N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CAHS China HGS Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.1% of CAHS China HGS Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CAHS China HGS Real Estate beats Cushman & Wakefield on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CAHS China HGS Real Estate Company Profile

China HGS Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. It also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings. In addition, the company offers various services, such as land acquisition, project planning, design management, construction management, sales and marketing, and property management. China HGS Real Estate Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hanzhong, the People's Republic of China.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, such as investment sales and equity, debt, and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

