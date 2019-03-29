Head to Head Contrast: Varonis Systems (VRNS) versus Microsoft (MSFT)

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Varonis Systems has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microsoft has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Varonis Systems and Microsoft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varonis Systems $270.29 million 6.55 -$28.57 million ($0.98) -60.26 Microsoft $110.36 billion 8.16 $16.57 billion $3.88 30.14

Microsoft has higher revenue and earnings than Varonis Systems. Varonis Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microsoft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Microsoft pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Varonis Systems does not pay a dividend. Microsoft pays out 47.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Microsoft has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Varonis Systems and Microsoft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varonis Systems 0 7 10 0 2.59 Microsoft 1 1 27 1 2.93

Varonis Systems presently has a consensus price target of $67.57, indicating a potential upside of 14.43%. Microsoft has a consensus price target of $123.62, indicating a potential upside of 5.72%. Given Varonis Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Varonis Systems is more favorable than Microsoft.

Profitability

This table compares Varonis Systems and Microsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varonis Systems -10.57% -24.02% -10.76% Microsoft 28.31% 39.52% 13.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of Varonis Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Microsoft shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Varonis Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Microsoft shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Microsoft beats Varonis Systems on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The company offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for users on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, and Intranet servers; and DatAlert that profiles users and their behaviors related to systems and data, detects and alerts on deviations to established baselines, and provides a Web-based dashboard and investigative interface. It also provides Data Classification Engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in various metadata dimensions, and provides business and information technology (IT) personnel with actionable intelligence about data; and DataPrivilege, which provides a self-service Web portal that allows users to request access to data necessary for their business functions, and owners to grant access without IT intervention. In addition, the company offers Data Transport Engine, which provides an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; and DatAnswers that provides search functionality for enterprise data. It sells its products and services through a network of distributors and value added resellers. The company serves IT and business personnel. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises. The company's Intelligent Cloud segment licenses server products and cloud services, such as SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs, as well as Azure, a cloud platform; and enterprise services, including premier support and Microsoft consulting services to assist customers in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions, as well as provides training and certification to developers and IT professionals. Its More Personal Computing segment offers Windows OEM, volume, and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; patent licensing, Windows Internet of Things, and MSN display advertising; devices comprising Surface, PC accessories, and other intelligent devices; Xbox hardware and software and services; and Bing and Bing Ads search advertising. The company markets its products through original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and resellers; and online and Microsoft retail stores. Microsoft Corporation has collaboration with E.ON; strategic alliance with Nielsen Holdings plc and PAREXEL International Corp.; collaboration with NIIT Technologies Ltd.; and a strategic collaboration with Mastercard Incorporated. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

