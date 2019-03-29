Head-To-Head Contrast: Qutoutiao (QTT) vs. The Competition

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ: QTT) is one of 51 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Qutoutiao to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Qutoutiao and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qutoutiao N/A N/A N/A Qutoutiao Competitors -5.12% -71.27% -1.97%

This table compares Qutoutiao and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Qutoutiao $43.70 million -$294.51 million -5.45 Qutoutiao Competitors $7.97 billion $1.87 billion 11.86

Qutoutiao’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Qutoutiao. Qutoutiao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Qutoutiao and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qutoutiao 0 3 1 0 2.25 Qutoutiao Competitors 700 2497 5477 277 2.60

Qutoutiao currently has a consensus target price of $10.85, indicating a potential downside of 5.24%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 95.45%. Given Qutoutiao’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Qutoutiao has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Qutoutiao shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Qutoutiao competitors beat Qutoutiao on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc. develops an application for news in China. Qutoutiao Inc. was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Shanghai, China.

