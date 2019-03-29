Head to Head Contrast: Mercury General (MCY) and Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) and Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Mercury General has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Insurance has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mercury General and Heritage Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury General $3.38 billion 0.82 -$5.72 million $1.80 27.96 Heritage Insurance $480.17 million 0.93 $27.16 million $1.38 10.65

Heritage Insurance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mercury General. Heritage Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercury General, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mercury General and Heritage Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury General -0.17% 5.91% 1.89% Heritage Insurance 5.66% 9.07% 1.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mercury General and Heritage Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercury General 0 0 1 0 3.00 Heritage Insurance 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mercury General presently has a consensus target price of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.10%. Heritage Insurance has a consensus target price of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 20.75%. Given Mercury General’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mercury General is more favorable than Heritage Insurance.

Dividends

Mercury General pays an annual dividend of $2.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Heritage Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Mercury General pays out 139.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Heritage Insurance pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercury General has increased its dividend for 33 consecutive years and Heritage Insurance has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Mercury General is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.7% of Mercury General shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of Mercury General shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Heritage Insurance beats Mercury General on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as residential wind-only property insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 521,350 personal residential policies and 3,100 commercial residential policies. The company markets and writes its voluntary personal line policies through a network of retail independent agents, wholesale agents, and a partnership with a direct agency, as well as indirectly to approximately 1,500 retail locations through 8 wholesale agency relationships. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, retail agency, and reinsurance services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

