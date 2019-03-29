Head-To-Head Analysis: United Bancshares Inc. OH (UBOH) versus Community Bancorp. (VT) (CMTV)

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) and Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get United Bancshares Inc. OH alerts:

18.0% of United Bancshares Inc. OH shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of United Bancshares Inc. OH shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Community Bancorp. (VT) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for United Bancshares Inc. OH and Community Bancorp. (VT), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancshares Inc. OH 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Bancorp. (VT) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Bancshares Inc. OH and Community Bancorp. (VT)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancshares Inc. OH $43.79 million 1.69 $8.22 million N/A N/A Community Bancorp. (VT) $35.30 million 2.46 $8.40 million N/A N/A

Community Bancorp. (VT) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United Bancshares Inc. OH.

Volatility and Risk

United Bancshares Inc. OH has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bancorp. (VT) has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancshares Inc. OH and Community Bancorp. (VT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancshares Inc. OH 18.80% 10.65% 1.02% Community Bancorp. (VT) 23.82% 14.43% 1.23%

Dividends

United Bancshares Inc. OH pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Community Bancorp. (VT) pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Summary

Community Bancorp. (VT) beats United Bancshares Inc. OH on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Bancshares Inc. OH Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers various loan products, including commercial, consumer, agricultural, residential mortgage, and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides wealth management, treasury management, online and mobile banking, safe deposit box rental, and other personalized banking services, as well as automatic teller machines. It operates through 17 branch offices located in Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delaware, Delphos, Findlay, Gahanna, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lima, Marion, Ottawa, Pemberville, and Westerville Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

Community Bancorp. (VT) Company Profile

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings programs, certificates of deposit, and other deposit accounts. Its loan products include financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as letters of credit; commercial and residential real estate lending; personal, automobile, and boat/recreational vehicle loans; and tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans. The company also offers debit/credit cards; and cash management, repurchase agreement, automated clearing house, wire transfer, remote deposit capture, and automated teller machine services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates through a main office in Derby; and 11 branch offices in northeastern and central Vermont. Community Bancorp. was founded in 1851 and is based in Derby, Vermont.

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Inc. OH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares Inc. OH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.