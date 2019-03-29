Head-To-Head Analysis: Sunlands Online Education Group (STG) & The Competition

Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE: STG) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sunlands Online Education Group to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.3% of Sunlands Online Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sunlands Online Education Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlands Online Education Group $287.10 million -$134.83 million -4.30 Sunlands Online Education Group Competitors $539.47 million $36.18 million 13.08

Sunlands Online Education Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sunlands Online Education Group. Sunlands Online Education Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sunlands Online Education Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlands Online Education Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Sunlands Online Education Group Competitors 238 853 922 34 2.37

Sunlands Online Education Group presently has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 231.08%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 18.21%. Given Sunlands Online Education Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sunlands Online Education Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlands Online Education Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlands Online Education Group -47.31% -1,725.79% -26.73% Sunlands Online Education Group Competitors -0.20% -79.05% -6.34%

Summary

Sunlands Online Education Group competitors beat Sunlands Online Education Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Sunlands Online Education Group Company Profile

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs. Its STE courses cover 18 majors, including Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, project management, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, finance, financial management, advertising, accounting, energy management, administrative management, international trade, and computer information management. The company also provides professional certification preparation course offerings that cover various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 1,750 self-developed learning outcome trees covering 123,000 knowledge points. The company was formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group. Sunlands Technology Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

