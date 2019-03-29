Head to Head Analysis: SpectraScience (SCIE) versus Fonar (FONR)

SpectraScience (OTCMKTS:SCIE) and Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

SpectraScience has a beta of 3.1, meaning that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fonar has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of SpectraScience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of Fonar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of SpectraScience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Fonar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SpectraScience and Fonar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpectraScience N/A N/A N/A Fonar 22.55% 18.40% 16.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SpectraScience and Fonar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpectraScience N/A N/A -$4.46 million N/A N/A Fonar $81.52 million 1.66 $21.23 million N/A N/A

Fonar has higher revenue and earnings than SpectraScience.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SpectraScience and Fonar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpectraScience 0 0 0 0 N/A Fonar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Fonar beats SpectraScience on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SpectraScience

SpectraScience, Inc. develops and markets a technology platform to instantly determine whether a tissue is normal, pre-cancerous, or cancerous without the need for a physical biopsy in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers WavSTAT3 optical biopsy system to determine whether a colon tissue is normal, pre-cancerous, or cancerous without physically removing tissue from the body; and WavSTAT4 optical biopsy system, a colon diagnostic product that operates by using UV laser light to optically illuminate and analyze tissue, enabling the physician to make an instant diagnosis during endoscopy when screening for cancer. The company also sells mobile consoles and disposable forceps. In addition, it engages in developing an esophageal diagnosis application for the detection of pre-cancerous and cancerous tissues in various tissues of the body. The company was formerly known as GV Medical, Inc. and changed its name to SpectraScience, Inc. in October 1992. SpectraScience, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Fonar

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment, and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Centers. It provides Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. The company markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. It also provides non-medical management services, including development, administration, office space leasing, facilities, equipment, supplies, staffing, credentialing, accounting, billing and collection, assistance with compliance matters, and practice growth and marketing strategies development and implementation services, as well as engages in the training and supervision of non-medical personnel for diagnostic imaging facilities. The company also exports its products to the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, Canada, England, Germany, and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates 4 diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages 26 MRI scanning facilities, including 19 facilities located in New York and 7 situated in Florida. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Melville, New York.

