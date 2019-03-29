HCP (HCP) Given a $32.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on HCP (NYSE:HCP) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised HCP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of HCP in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on HCP in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised HCP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.95.

NYSE HCP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,242. HCP has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $1.30. HCP had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 57.41%. The company had revenue of $441.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. HCP’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HCP will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. HCP’s payout ratio is currently 81.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in HCP by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,962,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900,457 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in HCP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,959,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in HCP by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,036,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,734 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HCP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,473,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HCP by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,146,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,288,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,425 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

