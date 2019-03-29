HC Wainwright Reiterates “$18.00” Price Target for Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Axsome Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $486.23 million, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $62,118.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nick Pizzie acquired 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $67,932.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $457,157.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $871,000. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its product candidate portfolio includes AXS-05, AXS-09, AXS-02, AXS-07, and AXS-06. AXS-05 is in the Phase III clinical trial in treatment resistant depression and in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for smoking cessation.

