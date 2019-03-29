Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Fluctuations in the oil price in the global market might hamper stocks like Hawaiian Electric. It also depends heavily on third-party suppliers for fuel and purchased power. Any delay in the supply of fuels may impact its performance adversely and result in additional expenses. Increasingly stringent government regulations for curbing emissions is a major cause of concern. During 2018, its fuel oil price expenses increased 29.4% from the prior year, which played a vital role in escalating the company’s total expenses by 15.6%. Such rising expenses have dented the company’s operating profit rate. However, Hawaiian Electric continues making systematic investments in utility infrastructure development projects, primarily adding new generation facilities, replacing aging infrastructure and restoring transmission and distribution assets.It's shares also outperformed its industry in the past twelve months.”

Shares of HE opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $41.10.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $761.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, Director James K. Scott sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $213,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 601.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

