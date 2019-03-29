Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (HVN) Insider Acquires A$140,250.00 in Stock

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) insider Gerald Harvey bought 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.74 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of A$140,250.00 ($99,468.09).

Shares of Harvey Norman stock opened at A$4.02 ($2.85) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42. Harvey Norman Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$2.99 ($2.12) and a fifty-two week high of A$3.88 ($2.75).

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Harvey Norman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.96%.

About Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited grants franchises to independent franchisees. Its franchisees sell products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computers and communications, bedding and manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

