Harvest Minerals (HMI) Stock Price Down 21.2%

Harvest Minerals Ltd (LON:HMI)’s share price fell 21.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 9.26 ($0.12). 1,129,587 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 668,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.15).

The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 million and a P/E ratio of -5.79.

Harvest Minerals Limited explores for and develops potash and phosphate projects in Brazil. It has four principal fertilizer projects, such as the Arapua Fertilizer project, the Sergi Potash project, the Capela Potash project, and the Mandacaru Phosphate project. The company was formerly known as Triumph Tin Limited and changed its name to Harvest Minerals Limited in December 2014.

