Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.07

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HARP. Wedbush began coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix bought 428,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luke Evnin bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and HPN536 for the treatment of ovarian cancer and other mesothelin expressing tumors, as well as other products targeting tumor-associated antigens for the treatment of multiple myeloma and small-cell lung cancer.

