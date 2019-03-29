HarmonyCoin Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (HMC)

HarmonyCoin (CURRENCY:HMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One HarmonyCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last week, HarmonyCoin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. HarmonyCoin has a market cap of $68.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of HarmonyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00402640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024381 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.01573882 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00236714 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006886 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003283 BTC.

HarmonyCoin Profile

HarmonyCoin’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. HarmonyCoin’s total supply is 33,565,561,235 coins and its circulating supply is 561,235 coins. HarmonyCoin’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity . The official website for HarmonyCoin is www.hmc21.co

HarmonyCoin Coin Trading

HarmonyCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HarmonyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HarmonyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HarmonyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

