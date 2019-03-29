Hansteen Holdings plc (HSTN) Insider Sells £2,262,868.65 in Stock

Hansteen Holdings plc (LON:HSTN) insider Ian Richard Watson sold 2,381,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £2,262,868.65 ($2,956,838.69).

LON HSTN opened at GBX 96.65 ($1.26) on Friday. Hansteen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 85.60 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 136.80 ($1.79). The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01. The company has a market cap of $399.16 million and a P/E ratio of 6.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Hansteen’s previous dividend of $2.40. Hansteen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

HSTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Hansteen to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research note on Thursday. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Hansteen in a research note on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Hansteen in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th.

About Hansteen

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which is incorporated in the United Kingdom under the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37-43 Sackville Street, London, W1S 3DL. The Group's principal activities are those of a property group investing mainly in industrial properties in Continental Europe and the United Kingdom.

