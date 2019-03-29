Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 125 Shares of American Tower Corp (AMT)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 15,525.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,579,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531,324 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 56,635,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,229,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,249 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,635,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,229,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,249 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,783,000 after buying an additional 1,932,136 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,367,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,643,000 after buying an additional 1,606,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $219,982.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,082.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William H. Hess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $3,739,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,244,430.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,253 shares of company stock valued at $15,216,065. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Tower from $172.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Edward Jones downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Tower from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on American Tower from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.88.

American Tower stock opened at $194.93 on Friday. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $133.53 and a 52 week high of $196.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 42.05%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

