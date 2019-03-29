Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stake in SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $320.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $291.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.07.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total value of $889,328.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michelle Draper sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.44, for a total transaction of $416,793.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,266. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $222.59 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $177.70 and a twelve month high of $333.74. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $673.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 20.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stake in SVB Financial Group (SIVB)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/hancock-whitney-corp-reduces-stake-in-svb-financial-group-sivb.html.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.