Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 157,917 Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 622.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,285 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 157,917 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 536 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $67.38 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $56.57 and a 12-month high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.93%.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $68.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

