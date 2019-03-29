Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stake in OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,771 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in OneMain were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

OMF stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $37.29. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMF shares. TheStreet upgraded OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $34.00 price objective on OneMain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

