Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (HHFA) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Nord/LB set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.46 ($27.27).

HHFA stock opened at €20.40 ($23.72) on Thursday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a 12 month low of €16.67 ($19.38) and a 12 month high of €22.68 ($26.37). The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.16.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

