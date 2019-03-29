Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in United Technologies in the third quarter worth about $7,931,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in United Technologies by 25.7% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $127.27 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $100.48 and a 1 year high of $144.15. The company has a market cap of $108.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.42. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 9,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $1,145,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,243,888.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Akhil Johri sold 3,210 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $412,452.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,083,948.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,044 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

