Halliburton (HAL) Shares Bought by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,485 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,833,066 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $208,204,000 after acquiring an additional 334,379 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HAL opened at $29.63 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 5,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $168,002.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,339.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 2,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $75,115.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,425.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,774 shares of company stock worth $280,167. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $38.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

