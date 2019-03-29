GXChain (GXC) Hits Market Cap of $67.40 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00027604 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Bit-Z, OTCBTC and QBTC. GXChain has a total market cap of $67.40 million and $17.58 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00022097 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,635,982 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io . The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en . GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, BigONE, DragonEX, Binance, Bit-Z, QBTC, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

