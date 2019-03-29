GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,517 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $37,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Diag Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the fourth quarter valued at $1,311,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $196.00 price objective (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.73.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, insider Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $17,628,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,465,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,358,606.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $51,584.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,612 shares in the company, valued at $119,765.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,918,116 shares of company stock worth $27,726,990 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GWPH opened at $164.39 on Friday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $182.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.81.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

