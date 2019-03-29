GTT Communications Inc (GTT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) to report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). GTT Communications reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 141.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GTT Communications.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GTT shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on GTT Communications from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on GTT Communications from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GTT Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

NYSE:GTT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,136. GTT Communications has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

In related news, General Counsel Chris Mckee sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $115,834.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 468,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,333,709.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Calder sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $34,383.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,307,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,613,062.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,103,000 shares of company stock worth $29,177,130 and sold 31,833 shares worth $918,655. Company insiders own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in GTT Communications in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of GTT Communications by 1,180.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GTT Communications by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GTT Communications by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

Further Reading: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GTT Communications (GTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.