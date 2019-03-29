GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has $8.75 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $8.00 price target on GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.38.

AVAL stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $9.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.0323 dividend. This is an increase from GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 4th quarter valued at $11,970,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 410,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,026 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 231,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 126,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

