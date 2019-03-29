GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for GrubHub’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. GrubHub reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that GrubHub will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GrubHub.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. GrubHub had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $287.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRUB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Roth Capital downgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on GrubHub to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.82.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. GrubHub has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $149.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.26.

In other GrubHub news, CTO Maria Belousova sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $66,740.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,836.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,050 shares of company stock valued at $550,668. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GrubHub by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in GrubHub during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GrubHub during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in GrubHub by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in GrubHub during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000.

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

