Griffin Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (OAK)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 534.5% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 1,545.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OAK traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 46,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,428. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $49.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $290.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.20 million. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OAK. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 2,192,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $33,306,475.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

