Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,435 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,120 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 1.2% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,059 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.41. 23,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,439,559. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $59.07 and a one year high of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Mizuho set a $67.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $82.00 price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.83.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,435 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/griffin-asset-management-inc-sells-2435-shares-of-walgreens-boots-alliance-inc-wba.html.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.