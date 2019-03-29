Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $562,000 Stake in Westpac Banking Corp (WBK)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,161 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Westpac Banking by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 309,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 30,820 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Westpac Banking in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Westpac Banking by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Westpac Banking in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Westpac Banking by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on WBK shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Westpac Banking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westpac Banking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:WBK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.47. 42,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,183. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.07. Westpac Banking Corp has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/griffin-asset-management-inc-has-562000-stake-in-westpac-banking-corp-wbk.html.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.