Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NUE)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,321,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,003,000 after buying an additional 1,186,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Nucor by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,321,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,198,595,000 after purchasing an additional 764,927 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nucor by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,465,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,162,000 after purchasing an additional 192,722 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nucor by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,454,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,600,000 after purchasing an additional 500,036 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NUE traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.54. 297,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,659. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $49.79 and a 52 week high of $68.84.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on NUE shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, November 30th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Nucor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Standpoint Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

In other news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 87,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $5,293,841.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

