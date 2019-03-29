Griffin Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Compass Minerals International worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,532,000 after buying an additional 33,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,310,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,492,000 after buying an additional 24,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,310,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,492,000 after buying an additional 24,801 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,230,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,307,000 after buying an additional 234,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,123,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,838,000 after buying an additional 207,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Chairman Richard S. Grant purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.54 per share, for a total transaction of $105,080.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 25,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,692.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.06 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.01.

Shares of CMP traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.50. 619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,004. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.38). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.22%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

