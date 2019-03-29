Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,822 Shares of AZZ Inc (AZZ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of AZZ in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.38. AZZ Inc has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $56.05.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $239.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.96 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

