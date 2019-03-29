Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.34 Million Position in Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,183 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 34,069 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Newfield Exploration were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Newfield Exploration by 748.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Newfield Exploration by 1,952.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Newfield Exploration by 1,952.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Newfield Exploration by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Newfield Exploration in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFX. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Newfield Exploration to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. Williams Capital downgraded shares of Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Newfield Exploration from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.85.

Newfield Exploration stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. Newfield Exploration Co. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $31.46. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Newfield Exploration Profile

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

