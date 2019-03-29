Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.30 Million Position in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.14% of Navigant Consulting worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigant Consulting in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting by 276.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Navigant Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NCI opened at $19.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $789.73 million, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. Navigant Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $27.40.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Navigant Consulting had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $193.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Navigant Consulting, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Navigant Consulting’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NCI shares. TheStreet downgraded Navigant Consulting from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Navigant Consulting Company Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Energy, and Financial Services Advisory and Compliance. The Healthcare segment offers consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.

