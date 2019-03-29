Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Domtar Corp (UFS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Domtar worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Domtar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Domtar by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 172,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after buying an additional 77,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Domtar by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,342,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,032,000 after buying an additional 68,112 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Zygmunt Jablonski sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $149,414.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,077.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel Buron sold 13,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $726,031.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,138.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,765,651 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UFS opened at $49.28 on Friday. Domtar Corp has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.02.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. Domtar had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domtar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Domtar in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Domtar from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Domtar in a report on Monday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

