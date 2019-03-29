Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 602,105 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,999,762 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 602,105 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Comcast were worth $199,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,375,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,908,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,378 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 132,526,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,692,759,000 after purchasing an additional 509,730 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 363.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 122,675,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,343,930,000 after buying an additional 96,201,446 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,028,586 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,805,623,000 after buying an additional 1,816,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,027,263 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,669,378,000 after buying an additional 2,271,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $40.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Comcast’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.84.

In other Comcast news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 13,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $542,753.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,859.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $30,039.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,727.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,139,949 shares of company stock worth $43,297,922. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

