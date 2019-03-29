Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 173,292 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 88.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 173,292 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS opened at $110.30 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.89 and a twelve month high of $125.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 254.74%. The business had revenue of $19.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.41.

In other news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $548,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $1,013,072.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

