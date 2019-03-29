Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 14,962 Shares of Tech Data Corp (TECD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,962 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tech Data by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,021,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Tech Data by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tech Data by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 927,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,361,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Beth E. Simonetti sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $54,452.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph H. Quaglia sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $737,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,682.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,259,597 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TECD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tech Data to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Tech Data from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tech Data currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TECD opened at $100.22 on Friday. Tech Data Corp has a twelve month low of $66.93 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.52. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

