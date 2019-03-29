Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Tableau Software Inc (DATA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,173 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,494 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tableau Software by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,337,000 after buying an additional 33,961 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tableau Software in the 4th quarter valued at $1,500,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Tableau Software by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 428,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,396,000 after buying an additional 25,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Tableau Software by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,412,405 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,489,000 after buying an additional 934,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DATA opened at $124.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.97 and a beta of 1.26. Tableau Software Inc has a one year low of $77.32 and a one year high of $136.92.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.62 million. Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tableau Software Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Tableau Software from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tableau Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tableau Software to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Tableau Software to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tableau Software to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

In other Tableau Software news, insider Chris Stolte sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $11,412,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,837,129.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $43,399.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,044.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 752,046 shares of company stock worth $91,574,008. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

