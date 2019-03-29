Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,819 Shares of Actuant Co. (ATU)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Actuant worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Actuant by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Actuant by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Actuant by 50.4% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Actuant by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Actuant by 382.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 20,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the last quarter.

Get Actuant alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATU shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Actuant to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Actuant in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Actuant from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Actuant in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.13.

In other news, VP Roger Roundhouse sold 10,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $231,908.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,052.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATU opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Actuant Co. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.44 million. Actuant had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Actuant Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/gotham-asset-management-llc-acquires-8819-shares-of-actuant-co-atu.html.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Actuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.