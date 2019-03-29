Goldman Sachs Group Trims WPP (WPP) Target Price to GBX 870

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price objective cut by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 905 ($11.83) to GBX 870 ($11.37) in a research report report published on Monday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($17.97) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on WPP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,151.22 ($15.04).

Get WPP alerts:

LON:WPP opened at GBX 807.80 ($10.56) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion and a PE ratio of 9.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.91. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 791 ($10.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,375.50 ($17.97).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 37.30 ($0.49) per share. This represents a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $22.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. WPP’s payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

In other WPP news, insider Mark Read sold 12,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 856 ($11.19), for a total transaction of £109,764.88 ($143,427.26).

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.