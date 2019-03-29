Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €14.00 Price Target for Nordex (NDX1)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Nordex (ETR:NDX1) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NDX1 has been the subject of several other reports. Commerzbank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Nordex and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Nord/LB set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on Nordex and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($11.16) target price on Nordex and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Independent Research set a €8.30 ($9.65) target price on Nordex and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on Nordex and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.96 ($12.74).

Get Nordex alerts:

Shares of NDX1 stock opened at €14.41 ($16.76) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.59. Nordex has a 1 year low of €6.86 ($7.98) and a 1 year high of €13.63 ($15.85).

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.