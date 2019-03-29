GoldBlocks Market Cap Reaches $58,779.00 (GB)

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One GoldBlocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. GoldBlocks has a market capitalization of $58,779.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.85 or 0.02380127 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00014788 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000460 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006532 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000584 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00001896 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldBlocks Profile

GB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldBlocks’ official website is goldblocks.eu

Buying and Selling GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldBlocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldBlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

