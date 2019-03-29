Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN GSV traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. 6,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,631. Gold Standard Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Gold Standard Ventures (GSV) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/gold-standard-ventures-gsv-releases-earnings-results-hits-expectations.html.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.