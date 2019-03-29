Gold Standard Ventures (GSV) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.
NYSEAMERICAN GSV traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. 6,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,631. Gold Standard Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86.
Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile
