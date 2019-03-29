Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 379,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,845,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,651,000 after buying an additional 921,701 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 516,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after buying an additional 95,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Mondelez International stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 29,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $1,400,104.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,961,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 10,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $501,937.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,401,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,519 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

