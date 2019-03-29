Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 10,679 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,679 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16,161.0% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 1,587,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,586,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 848,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,830,000 after acquiring an additional 391,315 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,036,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,878,000 after acquiring an additional 387,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,133,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,487,000 after acquiring an additional 294,698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $112.02 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.72 and a fifty-two week high of $118.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.6411 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

