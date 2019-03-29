Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $676,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCK. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCK opened at $21.22 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $21.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.0441 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

